Pierre-Louis did not score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT) with three rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Vipers.

Pierre-Louis was silenced in the Lakers' first-round exit, finishing with a team-low negative 17 plus-minus while failing to score a point. He totaled 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 18.5 minutes per game in the regular season.