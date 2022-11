Pierre-Louis registered four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 15 minutes of Saturday's 112-105 loss to the G League Clippers.

Pierre-Louis wasn't able to get his shot to fall Saturday, managing just a 16.7 clip percent from the field on his way to a team-low -17 plus/minus. His struggles may have led to the depleted workload, considering he played 30 minutes in the team's last contest, making his role worth monitoring going forward.