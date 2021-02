Renfro scored just two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) but put up eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 G League win over Lakeland.

Renfro finished up his college career at San Francisco in the 2018-2019 but is just joining the G League this season. While the 24-year-old wasn't much of a scorer in his college days, he's contributed plenty so far in the G League by way of 12 assists and eight blocks through two games.