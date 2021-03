Renfro posted seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to Santa Cruz.

Renfro was in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, and he had fairly versatile production for Austin in the narrow loss. He's now averaging 4.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over 25.8 minutes per contest this season.