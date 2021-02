Renfro compiled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Stars.

Renfro has appeared off the bench in each game to begin the season, but he was efficient from the floor Tuesday and generated some modest production for Austin. Through the first nine contests, Renfro is averaging 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 24.0 minutes per game.