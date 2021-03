Renfro tallied six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Monday's 124-103 loss to the Blue Coats.

Renfro was the only starter who didn't score in double figures during Monday's quarterfinal matchup, but he still contributed in other areas during the loss. The 24-year-old appeared in every game during the G League season and averaged 4.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 24.9 minutes per contest.