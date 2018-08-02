Robinson signed a contract Tuesday with Homenetmen Beirut B.C. of the Lebanese Basketball League, Sportando.com reports.

The 34-year-old point guard last appeared in the NBA during the 2015-16 season, suiting up in two games for the Pelicans. Given his age and declining athleticism, Robinson seems unlikely to resurface in the NBA again, but it appears the three-time slam dunk champion isn't ready to call it a career just yet.