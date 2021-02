Sestina had 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 15 minutes in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Sestina didn't log big minutes off the bench, but he made the most of his playing time and finished as one of five Nets players that scored in double digits. His upside will be limited if he keeps coming off the bench on a regular basis, though.