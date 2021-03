Sestina delivered 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt), two rebounds and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Hustle.

Sestina needed 16 shots to finish with 16 points, but this was far from his most effective performance despite the strong scoring output. Sestina is only averaging 7.9 points per game this season but has scored in double digits in three of his last six outings.