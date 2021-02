Sestina had 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

Sestina registered a new season-high mark, and he also notched double-digit points for the third time this year -- he hadn't done that since the second game of the campaign. Sestina depends heavily on what he can with his three-point shooting, but this performance was certainly an encouraging sign for him.