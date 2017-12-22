Wolters (back) was waived by the Jazz on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wolters was with the Jazz on a two-way contract and recently suffered a back injury that kept him out of Thursday's game against the Spurs. Once the point guard clears waivers, he'll likely head back to the G-League where he'll then play full-time.

