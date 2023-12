Knight posted 11 points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two blocks, one rebounds, one assists and a steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Knight was acquired from the Maine Celtics in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick on Sunday and was able to play for the Cruise the same day. In his debut with the Crusie, Knight led the second unit in scoring. The 26-year-old pro has averaged 9.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per game this season.