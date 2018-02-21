Mitrou-Long didn't have his 10-day contract renewed by the Jazz and is now a free agent, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitrou-Long acted as emergency backcourt depth for the Jazz's final game before the All-Star break with Ricky Rubio (hip) out, but didn't end up seeing the floor. He won't be retained for a second 10-day deal following the break and will instead, head back to the G-League. There's certainly a chance Mitrou-Long is given an opportunity elsewhere for a team in need of backcourt depth, though no matter where he lands, he's unlikely to become a fantasy contributor.