Naz Mitrou-Long: 10-day contract expires
Mitrou-Long didn't have his 10-day contract renewed by the Jazz and is now a free agent, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitrou-Long acted as emergency backcourt depth for the Jazz's final game before the All-Star break with Ricky Rubio (hip) out, but didn't end up seeing the floor. He won't be retained for a second 10-day deal following the break and will instead, head back to the G-League. There's certainly a chance Mitrou-Long is given an opportunity elsewhere for a team in need of backcourt depth, though no matter where he lands, he's unlikely to become a fantasy contributor.
