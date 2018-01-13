Mitrou-Long has been waived by the Jazz.

Matrou-Long was on a two-way deal, which he signed on Dec. 23, and appeared in one NBA game. But, he saw more time in the G-League, posting 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 34.4 minutes per contest. Ultimately, he was waived to make room on the roster for Georges Niang.

