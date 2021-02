Mitrou-Long recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Westchester.

Although Mitrou-Long came off the bench for the Mad Ants during Wednesday's season opener, he was still quite efficient from the floor and led the depth players with seven rebounds. Even if Mitrou-Long continues to come off the bench during the G League season, he should see considerable run for Fort Wayne.