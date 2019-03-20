Naz Mitrou-Long: Returns from illness
Mitrou-Long (illness) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, finishing the contest with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a block.
Mitrou-Long actually fouled out, so it's quite possible the point guard could have played more than 29 minutes had it not been for foul trouble. One of the more balanced offenses in the G League, Mitrou-Long likely won't put up ridiculous numbers on a game-to-game basis, but is poised to exceed his 2017-18 numbers despite playing less minutes.
