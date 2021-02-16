Mitrou-Long posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Austin Spurs.

After coming off the bench in the season opener, Mitrou-Long has been in the starting lineup during each of the past three games. He was one of two Mad Ants to score at least 20 points Monday, and he led the team in assists during the narrow loss to Austin. Mitrou-Long is now averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 27.9 minutes per game to begin the year.