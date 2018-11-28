Naz Mitrou-Long: Scores 27 points despite loss
Mitrou-Long scored 27 points, along with six rebounds, six assists and a steal in the loss Tuesday to the Red Claws.
Mitrou-Long's sheer workload makes him a fantasy relevant asset, as the shooting guard once again registered a shade over 35 minutes during Tuesday's game. Arguably the Stars' most potent outside shooter, Mitrou-Long also acted as a facilitator, tying for the team-lead in assists with point guard Isaiah Cousins.
