Mitrou-Long scored 27 points, along with six rebounds, six assists and a steal in the loss Tuesday to the Red Claws.

Mitrou-Long's sheer workload makes him a fantasy relevant asset, as the shooting guard once again registered a shade over 35 minutes during Tuesday's game. Arguably the Stars' most potent outside shooter, Mitrou-Long also acted as a facilitator, tying for the team-lead in assists with point guard Isaiah Cousins.