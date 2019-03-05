Mitrou-Long tallied 39 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in the win Monday over Raptors 905.

The two-way player scored a season-high in points with the Stars, continuing to build upon an impressive second G League season which has seen the guard average 19.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 27 games with the team.