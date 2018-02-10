Mitrou-Long is planning on signing a 10-day deal with the Jazz in the wake of Ricky Rubio's (hip) injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mitrou-Long had previously been with the Jazz on a two-way contract, appearing in one game, before being waived in mid-January. Since then, he's been with Utah's G-League affiliate -- the Salt Lake City Stars. There, he's averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes while drilling 3.2 threes per game at a 35.7 percent clip. If Rubio ends up on the shelf, Donovan Mitchell would likely slide into the point guard slot, opening up more run for Alec Burks at shooting guard, as well as possibly Mitrou-Long.