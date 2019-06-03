Naz Reid: Sprains ankle in workout

Reid suffered a sprained right ankle during a pre-draft workout with the Sixers on Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reid sustained the injury during the scrimmage portion of the workout, and while he was able to walk off the floor under his own power, he was unable to return to the court. The LSU product, who averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman last season, is mostly considered a second-round prospect.