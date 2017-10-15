Play

Mitrou-Long was waived by the Jazz on Saturday.

Mitrou-Long joined the Jazz as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, but was only able to log a total of 14 minutes across two preseason contests. He'll likely open the season in the G-League, with the hope developing further as an all-around prospect. Mitrou-Long could also look for opportunities overseas if a more lucrative offer arises.

