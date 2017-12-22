Mitrou-Long will sign a two-way contract with the Jazz, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Long was waived in October by the Jazz, but the team has apparently changed their mind, waiving Nate Wolters to make room for Long. As is the nature of two-way deals, he'll spend the majority of the year in the G-League and can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.

