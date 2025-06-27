Get ready for an in-depth look at the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft! We're breaking down all 30 first-round picks, from Cooper Flagg's highly anticipated No. 1 selection to every potential game-changer. Discover who went where and what it means for their new teams.

Pick 1, Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, Duke

No shocker here, as Flagg's been atop almost every draft board since reclassifying to graduate high school in the spring of 2025. He's one of the best prospects in recent history, possessing excellent two-way upside. The forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48/38/84 shooting splits in his lone season at Duke. The Maine native surpassed expectations as an off-the-dribble shot creator, getting to his spots and knocking down contested looks all over the floor. Duke coach Jon Scheyer trusted Flagg to facilitate, often having the freshman handle the ball in pick-and-rolls and other actions. Given the presence of Anthony Davis at power forward and the center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, Flagg is almost guaranteed to slot in at small forward for the Mavericks. While he likely profiles as a tertiary offensive option when Dallas is fully healthy, the long-term absence of Kyrie Irving (knee) should boost Flagg's usage early on. Regardless, Flagg should rack up defensive stats and be a solid contributor across the board early sooner than later.

Pick 2, San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Harper was widely considered the best player on the board not named Cooper Flagg, and the Spurs have jumped on the chance to add him to an extremely talented young core that already includes Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games in the 2024-25 college season for Rutgers, and he figures to play a significant role in the Spurs' rotation from the start of the season. The positional fit remains a bit uncertain, as he spent most of his college career as a guard, but expect head coach Mitch Johnson to find a way to play Fox, Castle and Harper together on a steady basis. Harper should be a popular selection near the end of most fantasy drafts ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and a coveted target in dynasty formats.

Pick 3, Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor

Edgecombe joins a 76ers team that began the 2024-25 season with playoff aspirations but ended up with the No. 3 pick after an injury-riddled campaign. The Baylor product impressed in his lone year in Waco, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three-point range in 33 games. Widely considered one of the most athletic prospects in the draft, the 19-year-old has the physical tools to transition well to the NBA. He'll be surrounded by a talented core featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Jared McCain, all of whom missed time last season and will look to lead a bounceback effort in 2025-26.

Pick 4, Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, Duke

Knueppel is one of the best shooters in the draft and was lauded for his feel of the game. The 6-foot-7 Duke product impressed off the dribble, using his strong frame to displace defenders and high processing speed to make timely passes. He figures to be an excellent connector piece from Day 1, filling in at the small forward slot between Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. While Knueppel won't have the ball in his hand much -- Miller and LaMelo Ball should eat up usage -- he excels at contributing off the ball through cutting and running around off-ball screens as a shooting threat. There are some question marks about how Knueppel will hold up on the defensive end, but his length and high IQ could make up for what he may lack athletically.

Pick 5, Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Bailey played for Rutgers in the 2024-25 college season and posted outstanding numbers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30 games while featuring alongside Dylan Harper, who went second overall to the Spurs. Bailey should immediately be a long-term core piece for Utah, and his ability to score at will should give the Jazz a huge boost on offense after Utah finished the 2024-25 season with the worst record in the NBA. Bailey figures to be a key contributor for the Jazz from the early stages of the campaign regardless of whether he plays as a shooting guard or as a small forward.

Pick 6, Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, Texas

Johnson heads to Washington at No. 6 following an impressive freshman campaign at Texas. The Longhorn averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three over 33 games. Arguably the most prolific scorer in the draft, the 19-year-old led the SEC in points per game during the 2024-25 season. With Jordan Poole traded to the Pelicans, the Wizards should give Johnson ample opportunities in a backcourt that includes CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart.

Pick 7, New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Fears is a high-upside point guard, but he comes with a bit of risk. The 6-foot-3 Oklahoma product was one of the best ball-handlers in the SEC as a true freshman and averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He possesses an excellent handle and has a quick first step. However, he's a bit undersized at 180 pounds and struggled to find his shot, shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. Because of his slight frame and scoring inefficiency, Fears may be a couple of years away from making a consistent positive impact at the NBA level. With Jordan Poole and Jose Alvarado on the roster, the Pelicans won't need to start Fears on Opening Night, but Dejounte Murray's (Achilles) injury could force Fears into a significant rotational role right away.

Pick 8, Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, BYU

Demin is a one-of-a-kind prospect, as the BYU standout is a 6-foot-10 floor general who's extremely comfortable running the offense and having the ball in his hands. The Moscow native needs to develop his jumper to reach his full potential, but since the Nets are in the midst of a rebuilding process, Demin should have plenty of chances to get used to the pace of the NBA game on a team that's not expected to be a playoff contender in at least a few years. Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.2 steals over 33 games in the 2024-25 college season.

Pick 9, Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles returned to South Carolina for his sophomore season and broke out with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 32 games. The forward excelled as an interior scorer, converting 62.2 percent of his two-point attempts, though his outside shot remains a work in progress after hitting just 26.5 percent from three. Toronto already has a crowded wing rotation led by Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, so Murray-Boyles' early role with the Raptors is still uncertain.

Pick 10, Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach,

Maluach is headed to the Suns as the 10th overall pick was included in the Kevin Durant trade. The seven-footer out of Duke is a lengthy, rim-running center who was productive at the college level but has plenty of room to grow. His 1.3 blocks per game aren't indicative of his defensive impact, often dissuading players from attempting shots at the rim. He's got a shot form good enough to possibly become a stretch five down the road. For now, he'll be a high-impact rim protector and a strong rebounder. The Suns acquired Mark Williams Thursday night for the No. 29 pick and a future first-round pick, so Maluach will start his career coming off the bench.

Pick 11, Memphis Grizzlies: Cedric Coward, Washington State

The Trail Blazers made the draft pick, but Coward will suit up for the Grizzlies after Memphis agreed to a deal to trade up. The former Washington standout will be another piece in the backcourt to play alongside Ja Morant. Coward isn't likely to be a starter from day one, though, as the Grizzlies also feature Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Luke Kennard as options in the backcourt. Coward, who spent the final year of his college career at Washington State, was limited to just six games in 2024-25 due to a shoulder injury but still averaged 17.7 points and 7.0 boards per game while shooting 40 percent from deep.

Pick 12, Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue is a polarizing prospect with projections varying widely across the first round, but the Bulls were drawn to his athletic upside. Still just 18 years old, the forward showcased his speed and explosiveness in Europe this season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 56.0 percent over 18 games. Though still raw and in need of development as a shooter (29.4 percent from three), Essengue's potential was too enticing for Chicago to pass up. The Bulls hope he can grow alongside 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis.

Pick 13, New Orleans Pelicans: Derik Queen, Maryland

Queen is headed to the Pelicans as part of a trade that sent the 23rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2026 first-rounder to the Hawks. Queen is a four/five hybrid, standing at 6-foot-9, but he's a highly skilled passer and an excellent finisher with both hands. The Maryland product was comfortable putting the ball on the floor and excelled as a rebounder. His jumper is a big question mark, as he shot just 20 percent from three at the college level. Additionally, he could be targeted in pick-and-roll actions early in his NBA career, considering his lack of size and somewhat sluggish movement. He'll likely begin his professional career as a backup to Yves Missi and Zion Williamson.

Pick 14, San Antonio Spurs: Carter Bryant, Arizona

The Spurs will bolster their depth on the wings by selecting the former Arizona standout. Bryant didn't stand out as a scoring weapon with the Wildcats, but he's a strong three-and-D prospect who should find a way to get consistent minutes off the bench as long as he adjusts to the defensive pace of the NBA. Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 37 games during his final college campaign in 2024-25 while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Pick 15, Oklahoma City Thunder: Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Sorber's freshman season at Georgetown was cut short by a left foot injury, but his potential still earned him a spot in the top half of the 2025 NBA Draft. In 24 games, the center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the Thunder's frontcourt, Sorber will have the opportunity to develop at his own pace -- though his talent could push him into the rotation sooner than expected.

Pick 16, Portland Trail Blazers: Yang Hansen, Qingdao

Yang was a late riser in the 2025 draft cycle after averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-1, 20-year-old is a strong passer who is a quality finisher and capable shooter. He may have some difficulties adapting to NBA spacing on the defensive side, but Yang has plenty of upside if he can put it all together. With Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams on the roster, Yang has a murky path to minutes in Year 1.

Pick 17, Minnesota Timberwolves: Joan Beringer, Cedevita Olimpija

Beringer boasts plenty of experience despite his age, as he has represented France at the youth level and posted decent numbers in Slovenia. The 18-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes across 54 appearances while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup. Beringer needs to fill out his frame and adjust to the physicality of the NBA to make an impact at the next level, but he should have a good mentor in Rudy Gobert, another Frenchman. Beringer figures to be a depth option in the frontcourt for Minnesota and isn't expected to make a major impact in fantasy as a rookie.

Pick 18, Utah Jazz: Walter Clayton, Florida

The guard was the leader of Florida's title-winning squad in 2024-25, averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three over 39 games. A consensus All-American, Clayton is a polished scorer capable of knocking down shots off the catch or off the dribble. Though slightly undersized and older than many of his fellow prospects at 22, his fantastic collegiate career speaks for itself. He'll join No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, who the Jazz selected out of Rutgers earlier in the draft.

Pick 19, Brooklyn Nets: Nolan Traore, Saint-Quentin BB

Traore averaged 11.7 points and 5.1 assists in 22.8 minutes per game in France's top league, flashing elite speed and athleticism to pair with strong passing abilities. The 19-year-old shot just 30 percent from three-point range in his past two seasons, and it may take him some time to adapt on the defensive end. Still, the physical tools are impressive, and with proper development, Traore could be a high-level starter. The Nets already drafted point guard Egor Demin and are expected to have Cam Thomas and Keon Johnson return in the backcourt, so it's unclear where Traore fits in at the moment.

Pick 20, Miami Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Jakucionis has a lot of international experience and also experienced the college ranks. He played for FC Barcelona, both at the youth and senior levels, between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before jumping stateside to play for Illinois. As a one-and-done freshman, Jakucionis played 31.9 minutes per game and averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a combo guard capable of playing both roles in the backcourt. Jakucionis figures to see minutes off the bench as a rookie, but it's not out of the question that his role might grow as the season progresses. His passing ability should play very well at the next level.

Pick 21, Washington Wizards: Will Riley, Illinois

Riley impressed enough during his lone season at Illinois to warrant a first-round selection, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three over 35 games in 2024-25. The 19-year-old wing is a skilled ball-handler for his size but remains a raw prospect in terms of strength and shooting consistency. He joins Tre Johnson (No. 6) as Washington's second pick of the night.

Pick 22, Brooklyn Nets: Drake Powell, North Carolina

Powell is an elite athlete and high-motor player who averaged just 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.6 minutes per game as a true freshman at North Carolina. He primarily played off the ball with UNC and shot 37.9 percent from three-point range. Powell's athleticism helps him get downhill, where he showed an ability to finish through contact. He'll need plenty of refinement, but his athleticism should immediately translate to the NBA game. What Brooklyn does with restricted free agents Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams will make Powell's role as a rookie clearer.

Pick 23, Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, Georgia

Newell showed glimpses of his quality during his lone season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as a freshman. Newell should add depth in the frontcourt for the Hawks. However, he's not expected to have a lot of minutes at his disposal in a frontcourt that should feature Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu, just to mention a few.

Pick 24, Sacramento Kings: Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Clifford broke out as a fifth-year senior at Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 49.6 percent shooting and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc in 36 games. The guard rebounds exceptionally well for his size, often playing bigger than his listed height, and he's also a high-volume shooter, though his three-point consistency still has room for improvement. Malik Monk and Zach LaVine are in the Sacramento backcourt right now, but a busy offseason with flurries of moves could open up more time for Clifford.

Pick 25, Orlando Magic: Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Richardson had an outstanding true freshman season, emerging as a clear first-round prospect after a late-year breakout. The son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, Jase averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds after being promoted to the starting lineup for Michigan State's final 15 contests. Richardson has a sweet shooting stroke and showcased three-level scoring ability. Though he's undersized at 6-foot-1, Richardson excels at finishing through contact. The concern comes in his ball-handling and playmaking. As a natural shooting guard, Richardson's size will likely force him to play the point at the NBA level. However, the Magic have a slew of oversized guards and wings, and are in dire need of shooting, making Orlando a strong fit. Expect Richardson to provide a scoring punch off the bench in 2025.

Pick 26, Brooklyn Nets: Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm

Saraf makes the move stateside with a lot of international experience, as he spent the 2024-25 season playing at Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Bundesliga. He also led the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament in scoring and was named the MVP. Saraf needs to improve his long-range shooting to carve out a steady role in the NBA, but even in that scenario, he projects as a player who's not likely to make an impact in the rotation in a few more years in a best-case scenario. Saraf averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game with Ratiopharm in the 2024-25 campaign.

Pick 27, Brooklyn Nets: Danny Wolf, Michigan

Wolf delivered a strong 2024-25 campaign at Michigan, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three across 37 games. Though the big man lacks the traditional athleticism typically sought in NBA prospects, his combination of shooting, ballhandling and rim protection makes him an intriguing fit. Wolf becomes the fifth first-round selection by the Nets, joining Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf.

Pick 28, Boston Celtics: Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid

Gonzalez played in the Euroleague for Real Madrid last season, an impressive feat for a 19-year-old, appearing in 57 games and averaging just 10 minutes. At 6-foot-6, Gonzalez is a heady guard who plays at his own pace and uses his strong frame to get to his spots. He's a solid passer but can be a bit careless with the ball. Overall, Gonzalez's skill set should translate to the NBA, though he'll need to refine certain parts of his game before making an impact on the contending Celtics.

Pick 29, Charlotte Hornets: Liam McNeeley, UConn

McNeeley will join the Hornets after Charlotte acquired this pick in the trade that sent Mark Williams to Phoenix on draft night. McNeeley made 27 appearances for UConn in his freshman year and averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a one-and-done prospect. His outside shooting, shot-creation ability and facilitating role in the pick-and-roll make him a player with valuable traits, and he'll probably compete for minutes off the bench right away. However, and even though he's an above-average shooter, he's not likely to make a big impact in fantasy right away as a rookie.

Pick 30, LA Clippers: Yanic Niederhauser, Penn State

Niederhauser flew under the radar on a struggling Penn State team in 2024-25 but still put together a solid season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent over 29 games. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his blend of size and athleticism gives him real potential as a rim protector. With Ivica Zubac entrenched as the starting center, the Clippers can afford to bring Niederhauser along gradually.