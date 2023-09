The Kings waived Queta on Tuesday, Adrian Wojanowski of ESPN.com reports.

Queta will part ways with Sacramento after signing a two-year deal with the team earlier this offseason. With Nerlens Noel also being release, Alex Len and JaVale McGee will likely compete for the backup center role behind Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Queta has made just 19 NBA appearances but was a standout for the Stockton Kings of the G League last season.