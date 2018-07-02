Nemanja Bjelica: Qualifying offer pulled
The Timberwolves rescinded Bjeclia's qualifying offer Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Bjelica was initially a restricted free agent, but Monday's decision will eliminate Minnesota's ability to match any offer sheet he signs. The Wolves added Anthony Tolliver just minutes after the qualifying offer was rescinded, which could signal that they're ready to move on from Bjelica, who appeared in 192 games for the franchise over the last three seasons.
