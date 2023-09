Bjelica signed a contract with Crvena Zvezda on Tuesday, Eurohoops.com reports.

Bjelica signed a two-year deal with Fenerbache but was let go after just one season. The veteran quickly found a new home and will look to bounce back from his injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. Bjelica hasn't played in the NBA since winning a title with the Warriors during the 2021-22 campaign.