Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play for Sixers this season
Bjelica has elected to remain in Europe for the 2018-19 season and will not play with the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bjelica had only agreed to terms with the 76ers, and the team was planning on using its mid-level exception to sign the floor-spacing forward this offseason. However, Bjelica reportedly wishes to stay close to his family in Europe, so Philly is going to miss out on their key offseason acquisition. Bjelica was expected to take on the floor-spacing role that Ersan Ilyasova had for the team last season, but his absence could now open up more minutes in that role for veteran Wilson Chandler, who the 76ers traded for earlier this offseason.
More News
-
76ers' Nemanja Bjelica: Agrees to deal with Philadelphia•
-
Nemanja Bjelica: Qualifying offer pulled•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Surprising team-high scoring total•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Heads back to bench Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid all-around line in loss•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...