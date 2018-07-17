Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play for Sixers this season

Bjelica has elected to remain in Europe for the 2018-19 season and will not play with the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bjelica had only agreed to terms with the 76ers, and the team was planning on using its mid-level exception to sign the floor-spacing forward this offseason. However, Bjelica reportedly wishes to stay close to his family in Europe, so Philly is going to miss out on their key offseason acquisition. Bjelica was expected to take on the floor-spacing role that Ersan Ilyasova had for the team last season, but his absence could now open up more minutes in that role for veteran Wilson Chandler, who the 76ers traded for earlier this offseason.