Nene Hilario: Cut loose by Atlanta
The Hawks waived Nene (hip) on Thursday.
With the massive four-team, 12-player deal that was agreed upon earlier in the week officially approved by the NBA, the Hawks quickly parted ways with Nene, who was likely only included in the deal that sent Clint Capela (heel) to Atlanta for salary-matching purposes. Nene has been sidelined all season after a chronic left adductor injury bothered him prior to the Rockets opening training camp. The 37-year-old never resumed any on-court work with the Rockets prior to being dealt, so it's looking rather unlikely that he'll be ready to play at any point this season as he heads to the free-agent pool. Given his advanced age and lengthy injury history, Nene's 18-year NBA career could be over.
