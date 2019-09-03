Nene Hilario: Plans to re-sign with Rockets

Nene is expected to re-sign with the Rockets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Nene has been with the Rockets over the past three seasons, and he'll return for his age 36 campaign. That said, it's highly unlikely he'll be an every night player. He's played 94 combined games over the past two seasons, and Houston also brought in Tyson Chandler over the summer.

