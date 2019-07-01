Nerlens Noel: Having second thoughts
Noel has requested more time to re-evaluate a deal with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It appeared as though Noel was on track to re-sign with the Thunder, but now it looks like the big man is reconsidering his options. A deal certainly isn't imminent at this point, though both sides continue to discuss a possible contract.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Re-ups with Thunder•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Set to hit free agency•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Logs four steals, two blocks in win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays just 11 minutes in return•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Available Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...