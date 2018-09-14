Williams has agreed to a two-way deal with Brooklyn on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams spent the last three seasons with Phoenix, averaging 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across five outings in 2017-18. Looking for depth at the center position, the Nets will likely have the UC Santa Barbara fill in third behind Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis.

