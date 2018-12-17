Nets' Alan Williams: Delivers monster stat line in loss
Williams banged out 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-7 FT), 27 rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers across 29 minutes in Sunday's 110-101 home loss to the Red Claws.
Yes, you read that correctly, Williams had 27 rebounds. The Red Claws started (as usual) 6'7" Dallas Lauderdale at center, but quickly subbed in the bigger John Bohannon. It didn't matter, as Williams dominated the glass throughout the game. As you probably guessed, 27 boards is a season who for the big center. Williams had back-to-back 18 rebound games in late November.
