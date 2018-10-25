Nets' Alan Williams: Not on injury report for Friday
Williams (ankle) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Williams has yet to make his season debut while recovering from an ankle injury, though it appears he could be available Friday. An official confirmation could arrive following morning shootaround.
