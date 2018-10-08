Williams (ankle) will remain out for Monday's preseason tilt with the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams has yet to see the court this preseason, as he's still working back from a sprained left ankle. With just two more games left on the exhibition slate, it's unclear if Williams will be healthy enough to log any action prior the regular season. Either way, his next shot to get on the court will be Wednesday against the Raptors.