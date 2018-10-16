Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Williams dealt with a sprained ankle throughout the preseason and is apparently still working through some discomfort. He'll sit out Wednesday's opener and there's a possibility he misses more time moving forward depending on his ability to increase his activity later this week. Still, Williams is on a two-way contract and isn't expected to be fantasy relevant this season even when he's healthy.