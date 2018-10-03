Nets' Alan Williams: Out Wednesday vs. Knicks
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Williams has been dealing with a sprained left ankle for roughly a week now and still isn't quite yet ready to take the court. He'll have another four full days off prior to Monday's preseason tilt with the Pistons, which marks Williams' next opportunity to make his debut. Even when healthy, Williams is unlikely to play a significant role in the rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.