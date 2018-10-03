Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams has been dealing with a sprained left ankle for roughly a week now and still isn't quite yet ready to take the court. He'll have another four full days off prior to Monday's preseason tilt with the Pistons, which marks Williams' next opportunity to make his debut. Even when healthy, Williams is unlikely to play a significant role in the rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.