Nets' Alan Williams: Plays little after G League callup
Williams played six minutes in Monday's 113-94 loss to the Bucks and contributed two points (1-3 FG) and six rebounds.
Brooklyn was missing five players due to injury in the contest, so Williams was summoned from the G League's Long Island Nets to offer some emergency depth off the bench. Despite the extensive absences, Williams still only saw run in garbage time. It's just the third NBA appearance of the season for the two-way center, who should be headed back to Long Island in short order.
