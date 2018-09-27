Williams suffered a twisted ankle recently, Brian Lewis of the New York Times reports.

The severity of the ankle injury is unclear at this point in time, though he'll have roughly a week of recovery time if he wants to get healthy enough to play in the preseason opener Wednesday against the Knicks. Once the regular season hits, Williams will likely have a tough time getting on the court and is likely set to see significant time in the G-League considering he's on a two-way contract.