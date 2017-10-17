Nets' Aleksandar Vezenkov: Set to remain in Spain for 2017-18 season
Vezenkov will remain with F.C. Barcelona in Spain during the 2017-18 season, Anthony Puccio of SB Nation reports.
Vezenkov was selected by the Nets with the 57th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and was always expected to be a draft-and-stash prospect. He's currently under contract for two more years with F.C. Barcelona, though there's likely a potential buyout if the Nets want to bring him Stateside. Still, it could be a few more years before the Nets consider that. Vezenkov is mostly known for known for his elite shooting ability.
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...