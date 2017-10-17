Vezenkov will remain with F.C. Barcelona in Spain during the 2017-18 season, Anthony Puccio of SB Nation reports.

Vezenkov was selected by the Nets with the 57th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and was always expected to be a draft-and-stash prospect. He's currently under contract for two more years with F.C. Barcelona, though there's likely a potential buyout if the Nets want to bring him Stateside. Still, it could be a few more years before the Nets consider that. Vezenkov is mostly known for known for his elite shooting ability.