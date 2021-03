Johnson is available for Wednesday's game at Utah, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 24-year-old agreed to a 10-day contract over the weekend with Brooklyn and is poised to make his debut with the team Wednesday. Coach Steve Nash said Johnson could see significant playing time with the Nets missing James Harden (neck), Kyrie Irving (personal), Kevin Durant (hamstring) Blake Griffin (rest) and Landry Shamet (ankle).