Johnson finished Wednesday's loss to Utah with 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Johnson was signed to a 10-day contract Sunday and took advantage of the chance to play big minutes with Brooklyn missing most of its starters. The 24year-old led the team in both scoring and rebounding in his first game as a Net, and his 23 points were a career high. Johnson certainly earned a longer look with his standout performance Wednesday, but it's hard to imagine him seeing extensive opportunity once Brooklyn's collection of stars returns to the court.