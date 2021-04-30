Johnson finished Thursday's 130-113 victory over the Pacers with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 21 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots over 32 minutes.

Both Kyrie Irving (groin) and James Harden (hamstring) were absent from the contest, so Johnson functioned as Kevin Durant's primary sidekick. The 25-year-old not only set a career high with 21 boards, he also scored 20 points for his second double-double of the season. Johnson came into the contest having missed three straight games while in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and he had reached double-digit minutes only twice since April 10. His massive effort Thursday may lead to more playing time, though that's hard to guarantee given the wealth of talent on Brooklyn's roster.