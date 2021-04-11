Johnson agreed Sunday with the Nets on a multi-year contract worth up to $4.1 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson's second 10-day deal with Brooklyn was about to expire, so the Nets offered him some longer-term security to keep him in the fold after he impressed in his initial opportunities with the club. Over six appearances with the Nets, Johnson averaged 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.3 minutes per game while shooting 65.7 percent from the floor. He'll likely remain a fringe member of Brooklyn's rotation for the remainder of the season, but Johnson should see increased opportunities when the likes of Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin are rested in back-to-back sets.