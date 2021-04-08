Johnson ended with six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 139-111 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

With LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin both healthy and on the floor for the Nets, Johnson has received very little playing time since joining the team. The recent emergence of Nicolas Claxton hasn't helped Johnson, either. The 24-year-old forward will likely be competing for limited bench minutes as the season continues. You can expect Johnson's minutes to remain inconsistently low as the postseason approaches and coach Steve Nash starts to finalize his playoff rotation.