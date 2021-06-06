Johnson (ankle) played the final 1:26 of Saturday's 115-107 win over the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series, finishing with one rebound and no other statistics.

Though the Bucks kept the final margin within single digits, the Nets had the game already salted away heading into the game's final minute, allowing head coach Steve Nash to get most of his key players off the court. Johnson, who had missed the Nets' first-round series clincher over the Celtics a few days earlier with the ankle issue, was cleared from the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup and was thus able to pick up some run in garbage time.