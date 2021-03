Johnson is expected to sign a second 10-day contract with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson appeared in one game for the Nets during his first 10-day deal. It was a huge performance, as he recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during the blowout loss to the Jazz. However, unless the Nets end up extremely shorthanded and/or in a blowout again, Johnson likely won't see enough action to warrant being rostered in fantasy.