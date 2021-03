Johnson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Nets on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was a strong contributor in the G League this year and averaged 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor for Raptors 905. He'll have to clear intake protocols before joining the team but will provide additional depth for the Nets in the frontcourt with Kevin Durant (hamstring) sidelined.