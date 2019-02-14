Nets' Allen Crabbe: Another quality scoring effort
Crabbe tallied 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 33 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 148-139 triple-overtime win over the Cavaliers.
The Nets announced earlier Wednesday that Crabbe would no longer be subject to any minutes restrictions in what was his fourth game back from an extended absence due to a knee injury. Despite the game requiring three extra periods and the Nets playing without three forwards (Rodions Kurucs, Treveon Graham and Jared Dudley), the removal of the restriction didn't do much for Crabbe, who played only two minutes more than he had in his previous outing. Crabbe at least turned in another quality night on the offensive end and is now averaging 18.3 points over his past three contests, making him someone to take a look at in deeper leagues.
