Crabbe (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe popped up on the injury report earlier Thursday with what was listed as a sore left knee, though it appears it wasn't anything serious and he'll play as usual. Unless otherwise reported, Crabbe should take on his typical role in the starting lineup at shooting guard and see a full workload. That said, if Crabbe deals with any in-game discomfort, Caris LeVert would likely pick up the slack off the bench.